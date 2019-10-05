Menu

Giraffe calf dies days after being born at Calgary Zoo

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 4:20 pm
Updated October 5, 2019 4:24 pm
A baby giraffe has died less than a week after being born at the Calgary Zoo.
A baby giraffe has died less than a week after being born at the Calgary Zoo. Courtesy: Calgary Zoo

The male giraffe calf born at the Calgary Zoo earlier this week has died, officials confirmed Saturday.

READ MORE: Giraffe calf born at the Calgary Zoo

The zoo said he died overnight. He was born on Sept. 29.

“We knew when he was born so tiny that it would be an uphill battle but had high hopes that the love of his mama and round-the-clock care from our team would be enough to help him begin to thrive,” the zoo said on Facebook.

The Calgary Zoo said it is supporting the calf’s mother, Emara, through the “devastating outcome.” She has previously suffered two miscarriages, and gave birth to a calf that died within 48 hours.

