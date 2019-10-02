Giraffe calf born at the Calgary Zoo

A giraffe at the Calgary Zoo that had suffered two late-term miscarriages has successfully given birth to a calf.

Zoo officials announced on Wednesday that Emara the Masai giraffe became a mother on Sept. 29, giving birth to a male calf.

In a news release, the zoo explained that as the calf is smaller than expected, experts think it arrived early but at the end of a normal gestation range.

Along with suffering two miscarriages, Emara previously gave birth to a calf that died within 48 hours.

The zoo said last week that the giraffe’s pregnancy challenges were determined to be because of declining progesterone levels.

In consultation with other zoos and animal experts, they decided to try progesterone supplements.

“Pregnancy issues in giraffes are rare, and our work with specialists and zoos across North America to help Emara successfully become a mom was worth it,” Dr. Sandie Black said.

The little calf isn’t out of the woods yet, but zoo officials say they are cautiously optimistic.

Emara and her calf will not be on display to the public until later this week.