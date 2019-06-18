2 lions added to Calgary Zoo’s pride

Two lions from the Philadelphia Zoo have arrived in Calgary, the zoo announced Tuesday.

African lionesses Mali and Sabi are in quarantine currently. When their health evaluations are done, they will make their debut in late July, according to the zoo.

“Progressive zoos play a fundamental role in species survival,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The world African Lion population has decreased by 50 per cent in the last 20 years due to loss of habitat, the Calgary Zoo said.

Lions are classified as vulnerable on the IUCN red list of threatened species.