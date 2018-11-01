Calgary Zoo animals snack on pumpkins for Halloween

The Calgary Zoo treated some of its animals to carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween on Wednesday.

The giant pandas — Da Mao, Er Shun, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue — and Igor, the Pallas’s cat munched on jack-o-lanterns to wrap up October.

“Every day our animals receive enrichment, but on a day like Halloween, we like to offer the animals something they don’t normally get,” said Matt Korhonen, curator of the Calgary Zoo.

“Our Animal Care Team works hard to challenge and motivate our animals as enrichment stimulates natural behaviours and is a cornerstone of our commitment to animal welfare.”

The zoo reminded people that giant pandas are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List and Pallas’s cats are listed as near threatened — both species are facing habitat loss in the wild due to fragmentation and a changing global climate.