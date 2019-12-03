Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Longtime NHL centre Matt Stajan retires after time with Leafs, Flames

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 4:50 pm
In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates with center Matt Stajan (18) after Tkachuk scored the winning goal against the Nashville Predators during a shootout in an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. .
In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates with center Matt Stajan (18) after Tkachuk scored the winning goal against the Nashville Predators during a shootout in an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. . The Canadian Press

Matt Stajan has retired from pro hockey following 14 seasons in the NHL.

The 35-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., had 413 points (146 goals, 267 assists) in 1,003 career NHL games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

READ MORE: Former Calgary Flames player Matt Stajan thanks fans before move to Germany

A centre, Stajan finished his career last season with EHC Red Bull Munich, which became the first German club to win a berth in the final of the Champions Hockey League.

Off the ice, Stajan has had deep ties to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre following the death of his first-born child, Emerson, shortly after birth in 2014.

READ MORE: Matt Stajan takes leave of absence after family tragedy

The hospital has renamed one of its emergency pods to honour Emerson and the Emerson Stajan Foundation also has been created.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a kid growing up in Mississauga … it was my dream to one day play in the NHL,” Stajan said in a statement. “To have had this dream come true, and have been able to play the sport that I love so much for so many years, is something I feel extremely fortunate and grateful for. The memories that I have made will truly last a lifetime.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Matt StajanMatt Stajan Calgary FlamesMatt Stajan hockey retirementMatt Stajan NHLMatt Stajan NHL retirementMatt Stajan retiring
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.