Former Calgary Flames player Matt Stajan thanks fans before move to Germany

Veteran NHL centre Matt Stajan is headed to Germany and sent a tweet on Thursday thanking the Calgary Flames and its fans.

The 34-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has signed with the DEL’s Munich Red Bulls. The team confirmed the transaction on its website Wednesday.

“As we get set to embark on a new adventure and experience in our lives, Katie and I want to thank all of Calgary for a truly memorable and incredible journey here,” he wrote.

“Calgary will forever have a place in our hearts. And be a place to call home.”

Stajan had 146 goals and 267 assists in 1,003 NHL games with both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

He spent 2017-18 with the Flames and had four goals and eight assists in 68 games before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

“I am grateful to have worn the Flaming C for as long as I did,” his tweet read. “This city has embraced us through ups and downs, through our highest highs and lowest lows.

“We are grateful to be a part of this special community.”

Toronto selected Stajan in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2002 NHL entry draft.

The Leafs traded him to Calgary in 2010 in a multi-player deal that sent defenceman Dion Phaneuf to Toronto.

– With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED