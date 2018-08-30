Calgary Flames

Former Calgary Flames player Matt Stajan thanks fans before move to Germany

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames' Matt Stajan, right, celebrates his goal with Matthew Tkachuk against the Anaheim Ducks during second period NHL action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Veteran NHL centre Matt Stajan is headed to Germany and sent a tweet on Thursday thanking the Calgary Flames and its fans.

The 34-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has signed with the DEL’s Munich Red Bulls. The team confirmed the transaction on its website Wednesday.

“As we get set to embark on a new adventure and experience in our lives, Katie and I want to thank all of Calgary for a truly memorable and incredible journey here,” he wrote.

“Calgary will forever have a place in our hearts. And be a place to call home.”

Stajan had 146 goals and 267 assists in 1,003 NHL games with both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

He spent 2017-18 with the Flames and had four goals and eight assists in 68 games before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

“I am grateful to have worn the Flaming C for as long as I did,” his tweet read. “This city has embraced us through ups and downs, through our highest highs and lowest lows.

“We are grateful to be a part of this special community.”

Toronto selected Stajan in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2002 NHL entry draft.

The Leafs traded him to Calgary in 2010 in a multi-player deal that sent defenceman Dion Phaneuf to Toronto.

– With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED

© 2018 The Canadian Press

