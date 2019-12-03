Environment Canada issues winter storm warning for Shuswap, Arrow Lakes, Columbia regions

Send this page to someone via email

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says significant amounts of snow are forecast for the Shuswap, Arrow Lakes, West and East Columbia regions, and that hazardous winter conditions should be expected over the next 24 hours.

“A slow-moving frontal system will remain over the B.C. interior through early Wednesday,” said the national weather service.

“Heavy snowfall associated with this storm will continue over West Columbia and Arrow Lakes to Slocan Lake regions through Wednesday morning.

“Near 20 centimetres of snow near Revelstoke have been reported since last evening. Total snowfall accumulations of 40 centimetres are expected for this event.”

Environment Canada added that rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult, and that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the winter storm warning for those five regions, Environment Canada also issued snowfall warnings for the Boundary, Kootenay Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, North Columbia, Kinbasket, Yellowhead and McGregor regions.

For the Boundary region, Environment Canada said 15 to 25 cm of snowfall is expected.

For the Kootenay Pass, it noted that 5-10 cm of snow is expected today, followed by a brief break this afternoon, followed by 15-25 cm overnight and on Wednesday.

For the Yellowhead Highway, from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border, 15-25 cm of snow is expected.

1:52 Peterborough cleans up after third snowfall in four weeks Peterborough cleans up after third snowfall in four weeks

Special air quality statement issued for Grand Forks

In related news, a special air quality statement was issued for Grand Forks due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

Environment Canada says the conditions are expected to persist until weather conditions change. Those with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

For more information on current air quality, click here.