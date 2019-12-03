South Simcoe police investigating reported break-in at Innisfil, Ont. neighbourhood business

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

South Simcoe police are investigating a reported break-in that took place at a business in Stroud, a neighbourhod in Innisfil, Ont.

Officers say the break-in occurred Sunday around 4 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Glenn Avenue.

According to police, a quantity of merchandise was taken.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash

Story continues below advertisement