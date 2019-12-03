Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police investigating reported break-in at Innisfil, Ont. neighbourhood business

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 12:33 pm
Officers say the break-in occurred Sunday around 4 a.m. in the Yonge Street and Glenn Avenue area.
Officers say the break-in occurred Sunday around 4 a.m. in the Yonge Street and Glenn Avenue area. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

South Simcoe police are investigating a reported break-in that took place at a business in Stroud, a neighbourhod in Innisfil, Ont.

Officers say the break-in occurred Sunday around 4 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Glenn Avenue.

According to police, a quantity of merchandise was taken.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
