South Simcoe police investigating reported break-in at Innisfil, Ont. neighbourhood business

South Simcoe police are investigating a reported break-in that took place at a business in Stroud, a neighbourhod in Innisfil, Ont.
Officers say the break-in occurred Sunday around 4 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Glenn Avenue.
READ MORE: 15-year-old boy charged following Nov. 28 lockdown at Midland school: Southern Georgian Bay OPP
According to police, a quantity of merchandise was taken.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS