Canada

Winnipeg Police seek missing 14-year-old girl

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 6:42 am
Updated December 3, 2019 6:56 am
.
. Winnipeg Police Service

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young female.

Courtney Campbell was last seen the morning of Monday, December 2 in the area of Fermor avenue and St. Annes road.

Courtney is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian female who is 5’3″ tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has short red hair and acne marks on her face.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket with a fur hood, brown/tan mid calf fake leather boots and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

