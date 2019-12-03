Winnipeg Police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young female.

Courtney Campbell was last seen the morning of Monday, December 2 in the area of Fermor avenue and St. Annes road.

Courtney is described as a 14-year-old Caucasian female who is 5’3″ tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has short red hair and acne marks on her face.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket with a fur hood, brown/tan mid calf fake leather boots and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

