Live in the Okanagan: Start the month off with a little music

Kick-off December at these great live shows.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Dec. 6
Dragstrip Devils, SickVest and One Strong Goat at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Earthbound Trip at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Dec. 6
Raygun Cowboys at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Feels at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m.
13 Bucks at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Big Hank’s Blues Christmas Songs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Super Wicked Awesome at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Penticton
Saturday, Dec. 7
Bone M at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tim Hurley at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Elliott Brood at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Oliver
Monday, Dec. 9
Tenore at Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
