Okanagan Musicians

Live in the Okanagan: Start the month off with a little music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 4:08 pm
Live in the Okanagan start the holiday season off with a little music

Kick-off December at these great live shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Dec. 6

Dragstrip Devils, SickVest and One Strong Goat at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Earthbound Trip at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

 

Kelowna

Friday, Dec. 6

Raygun Cowboys at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Feels at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m.

13 Bucks at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Big Hank’s Blues Christmas Songs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Super Wicked Awesome at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

Penticton

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bone M at the South Okanagan Events Centre 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tim Hurley at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 

Elliott Brood at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

Oliver

Monday, Dec. 9 

Tenore at Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

 

Live Musiclive in the okanaganMusic Listings Okanaganlive music showslocal musiciansmusic eventsLive Music EventsLive Music ListingsOkanagan Musicians
