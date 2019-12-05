Live in the Okanagan: Start the month off with a little music

Send this page to someone via email

Kick-off December at these great live shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Dec. 6

Dragstrip Devils, SickVest and One Strong Goat at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Earthbound Trip at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Dec. 6

Raygun Cowboys at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Feels at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m.

13 Bucks at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Big Hank’s Blues Christmas Songs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Super Wicked Awesome at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Penticton

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bone M at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tim Hurley at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Elliott Brood at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Oliver

Monday, Dec. 9

Tenore at Venables Theatre