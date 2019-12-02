‘Fair Deal Panel’ public town hall planned for Edmonton Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians will have their chance to have their views heard at a town hall hosted by the provincial government’s “Fair Deal Panel” on Tuesday evening.

The Fair Deal Panel was announced by Premier Jason Kenney in early November, with a goal of examining ways to make Alberta more independent of Ottawa.

Some of the ideas that the panel is expected to explore include the concept of withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan to create a specific Albertan plan as well as establishing a provincial police force to replace the RCMP.

The town hall will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Heritage Hall at 7406 139 Ave.

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP on the official government website.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel includes former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, Stephen Lougheed, a businessman and son of former premier Peter Lougheed, as well as University of Alberta law professor Moin Yahya, First Nations leader Jason Goodstriker, Canada West Foundation chair Oryssia Lennie, and some members of Kenney’s United Conservative Party caucus.

The panel has been asked by the premier to host “at least” seven open town hall meetings across the province before Jan. 30.

The Edmonton panel is the only one listed on the government website so far.

The provincial government has provided a budget of $650,000 to the panel to host the meetings.

The panel will make its recommendations to the government by March 31, 2020.

The government said that “any bold” proposals by the panel would need to go through a democratic referendum before being approved.