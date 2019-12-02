Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Bill Cosby lashes out at the media in Thanksgiving Day Twitter rant

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse for day fourteen of his sexual assault retrial, as the jury deliberates for the second day, on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse for day fourteen of his sexual assault retrial, as the jury deliberates for the second day, on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Bill Cosby unleashed series of tweets last Thursday aimed at the media during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Cosby began his Twitter rant by wishing his followers a “Happy Thanksgiving” while referring to himself as “Bill Cosby The Educator” and “Bill Cosby The Political Prisoner.”

“Happy Thanksgiving & be thankful for the Native Americans. Yours truly, The Educator & The Political Prisoner,” Cosby tweeted with the hashtags #HappyThanksgiving, #BeThankfulForTheNativeAmericans, #BillCosbyTheEducator, #BillCosbyThePoliticalPrisoner and #FarFromFinished.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Bill Cosby gives 1st interview since sentencing: My jail cell is ‘my penthouse’

The next tweet read, “It’s #BlackFriday, so lets spend our dollars with #BlackPressUSA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News. The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world.”

Cosby posted a follow-up tweet shortly after, writing: “No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online just to name a few. Black Friday+Black People = BlackPressUSA. #InvestInBlackPress #BlackPressEqualsTruth #BlackPressEqualsFacts.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cosby attached a link to his first interview since he was sentenced to a state prison.

The interview was conducted by Black Press USA and Cosby told the outlet that he’s prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault, rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn’t commit.

Bill Cosby says he’ll never show remorse to please parole board
Bill Cosby says he’ll never show remorse to please parole board

Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia, after a jury in 2018 convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2014.

The 82-year-old comedian said he has “eight years and nine months left” and the Pennsylvania parole is “not going to hear me say that I have remorse.”

Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby’s lawyers seek to overturn sex assault conviction, claiming trial was unfair

It’s unclear if Cosby physically wrote the tweets and posted them himself or if a representative did it on his behalf.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bill Cosbybill cosby sexual assaultbill cosby courtbill cosby jailbill cosby updatebill cosby 2019bill cosby black press USAbill cosby deniesbill cosby rantbill cosby thanksgivingbill cosby twitter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.