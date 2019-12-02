Fire destroys Ponoka slaughterhouse, all animals saved

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that started on Sunday evening completely destroyed a slaughterhouse in Ponoka.

Officials say the fire started at around 8:55 p.m. at the Family Meats Ltd. on 49 Street in the central Alberta town.

Ponoka Fire Chief Dennis Jones said that crews were fighting an active fire until around 6 a.m. Monday, but said just before 10 a.m. that they were still on scene monitoring hot spots.

There were 100 hogs in a back bay where livestock is stored before processing, but crews were able to get them all out safely.

According to Jones, the layout of the building is “unique” and that was one of the reasons the fire took so long to contain. He said it was not only an older building, but had been rebuilt and expanded several times.

The slaughterhouse was destroyed.

Ponoka is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Fire crews were battling the flames overnight Monday, said Ponoka Fire Chief Dennis Jones. Courtesy / Evan Shukin

