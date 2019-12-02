Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, interference involving youth: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges including sexual assault and sexual interference involving a youth following a police investigation.

Peterborough Police Service says on Saturday, officers received information that a man had been allegedly involved in an “inappropriate and sexual relationship” with a girl.

Police later attended a residence in the city where, as a result of the investigation, the accused was placed under arrest.

David John Dowden, 28, of Aylmer Street North, is charged with sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and failure to comply with prohibition regarding children.

He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday, police said.

