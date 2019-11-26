Peterborough man charged with assault following alleged hate crime

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault following an alleged hate crime at a public facility on Sunday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service did not specify at which public facility the incident occurred, however officers allege a man became agitated, uttered racial slurs and spat on a person working at the facility.

The incident was reported to police, and officers investigated.

Police say officers contacted the suspect, and later that same day, the accused turned himself in at the police station.

Travis Justin Cassidy, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say that due to the nature of the alleged comments, the incident has been classified as an alleged hate crime, which is a criminal offence committed against a person or property that is motivated by one’s hate or bias against a racial, religious, ethnic, sexual orientation or disability group.

