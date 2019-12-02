Menu

Dundas Place set to open Dec. 9

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 2, 2019 8:45 am
Construction crews on Dundas Place work through a burst of winter weather on Monday.
Construction crews on Dundas Place work through a burst of winter weather on Monday. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

Construction is nearly complete for the transformation of a major downtown artery in London.

If all goes according to plan, construction for the second and final phase of Dundas Place is set to wrap up on Dec. 9, meaning the downtown roads closed between Wellington Street and Richmond Street will finally reopen.

READ MORE: Business owners say London’s Dundas Place construction will be worth the wait

London’s manager of downtown projects and business relations Jim Yanchula said city crews will spend the week prior putting on finishing touches.

“It’s basically putting on all of the things that we can put on still in this temperature,” Yanchula said.

“We’ve got some special seating near Wellington, we’re passing the electrical inspections block by block for the street lighting and the traffic lighting, [and] the paving is being finished up.”

Next week will mark the beginning of a new chapter for a $16-million project that spent nearly two years transforming a stretch of downtown Dundas Street into London’s first-ever flex street.

“We have gone through a lot to make this major project in the heart of the city come to life,” Yanchula said.

“When we have it, that’s the beginning of learning how to use it.”

READ MORE: Heartbreak in London as the Toronto Raptors lose Game 5

The flex street promises to provide a shared roadway for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, with the ability to be easily shut down for special events.

A portion of Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Richmond Street was put to use in the summer as the city hosted viewing parties for the Toronto Raptors’ successful playoff run.

More recently, the flex street played host to a bundle of Christmas joy as the city held a “holiday detour” to coincide with the Lighting of the Lights at Victoria Park.

