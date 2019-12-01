Menu

Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Edmonton apartment elevator

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 7:06 pm
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the elevator of a high-rise apartment building in west Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the elevator of a high-rise apartment building in west Edmonton on Thursday afternoon. Chris Chacon/ Global News

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder after discovering a body in an apartment elevator in west Edmonton earlier this week.

The victim was 22-year-old Douglas Crossman, police said.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation launched after body found in west Edmonton apartment building elevator

Police were initially called to the building at 154 Street and 84 Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 28, where witnesses told Global News a body was visible under a tarp in the high-rise’s elevator.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, police arrested Brayden Barclay, 24, of Edmonton. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police investigate after body found in west Edmonton apartment building
Police investigate after body found in west Edmonton apartment building

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this death to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
