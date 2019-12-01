Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Edmonton apartment elevator

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder after discovering a body in an apartment elevator in west Edmonton earlier this week.

The victim was 22-year-old Douglas Crossman, police said.

Police were initially called to the building at 154 Street and 84 Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 28, where witnesses told Global News a body was visible under a tarp in the high-rise’s elevator.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, police arrested Brayden Barclay, 24, of Edmonton. He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this death to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

