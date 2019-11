Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the elevator of a high-rise apartment building in west Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the building in the area of 154 Street and 87 Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. after a body was discovered in an elevator, police said. Homicide detectives were later called in to investigate.

The person’s age was not disclosed but police said he was a male.

