Snow falls in Metro Vancouver, more expected for Fraser Valley by Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Metro Vancouver began December with a sprinkling of snow late Sunday morning, with more expected to fall in the Fraser Valley by Monday morning.

Environment Canada says a weak front is set to bring snow to the Lower Mainland throughout the rest of the day and overnight.

Two to four centimetres of snow is possible by Monday morning in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope and the surrounding areas, the weather agency says.

READ MORE: Snow falls in parts of Metro Vancouver as region braces for cold weather

Global BC weather specialist Kasia Bodurka says snow in Metro Vancouver turned from a possibility into a likelihood over the course of the week.

“For some time the models were in disagreement — is it going to be snow, is it going to be rain — and it’s starting to show up that it’s certainly going to be snow,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

While Metro Vancouver won’t see as much snow as the Fraser Valley, Bodurka says higher elevations like the North Shore mountains will see heavier flurries than Vancouver proper.

1:11 Your 2020 winter weather forecast: It’s going to be interesting Your 2020 winter weather forecast: It’s going to be interesting

“We’re not looking at heavy amounts of snow, this is a relatively weak system,” she said. “But it is snow nonetheless, which could create some dicey conditions for your morning commute.”

Bodurka said accumulation is still possible in Metro Vancouver later Sunday night.

However, another front arriving by Monday morning is set to raise temperatures overnight, turning the precipitation into rain.

“By tomorrow morning on the major routes, if we still do see precipitation, it’ll likely be in the form of showers,” Bodurka said.

Drivers are warned to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles if snow is on the roads.

Rain is expected to remain in the Vancouver forecast along with higher temperatures peaking around six degrees Celsius throughout the week.