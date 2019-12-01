Menu

Crime

Regina teen facing weapon charge after revealing bear spray to woman

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 2:02 pm
An example of bear spray, which can be purchased at an outdoor goods store.
An example of bear spray, which can be purchased at an outdoor goods store. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

A 15-year-old male is facing a weapons charge after he allegedly revealed bear spray to a woman who told him he could not enter a business.

The incident took place Saturday at around 6:50 p.m. on the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just as a woman was leaving a business.

Three young men attempted to go inside, but she informed them they could not enter, as the business was closing. As a result, one of them showed her what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband, allege police.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after man found dead on Regina street

The complainant left and went into another business three blocks away. The three men followed her inside.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the youth without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

During the investigation, it was discovered the suspect was allegedly concealing a canister of bear spray in his waistband. No firearm was involved.

READ MORE: Man charged in attack with baseball bat: Regina police

There were no injuries from the incident.

The accused has been charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. He makes his first court appearance on Jan. 20.

The two other males were not charged.

