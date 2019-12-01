Menu

Entertainment

CP Holiday train stopping in Manitoba Dec. 2 and 3

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 12:05 pm
The Canadian Pacific Railway holiday train in Hamilton, Ont.
The Canadian Pacific Railway holiday train in Hamilton, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

While Santa is getting his sleigh ready, the CP Holiday Train is already spreading the Christmas spirit across the country.

The CP Holiday Train is stopping in Winnipeg Monday night at 9 p.m. at the Grade Railway Crossing at Panet Road and Molson Street.

On Tuesday it will be stopping in Portage la Prairie at 11:15 a.m., then heading to Neepawa for 2:35 p.m. before stopping in Minnedosa at 4 p.m. and ending up in Shoal Lake for 7:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Performing this year is Scott Helman and country singer Madeline Merlo.

The train is also collecting donations for food bank programs.

Since 1999, they’ve raised about $15.8 million and collected 4.5 million pounds of food.

Terri Clark, Kelly Prescott and Sierra Noble perform on CP Holiday Train in Calgary
