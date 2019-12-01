CP Holiday train stopping in Manitoba Dec. 2 and 3

Send this page to someone via email

While Santa is getting his sleigh ready, the CP Holiday Train is already spreading the Christmas spirit across the country.

The CP Holiday Train is stopping in Winnipeg Monday night at 9 p.m. at the Grade Railway Crossing at Panet Road and Molson Street.

On Tuesday it will be stopping in Portage la Prairie at 11:15 a.m., then heading to Neepawa for 2:35 p.m. before stopping in Minnedosa at 4 p.m. and ending up in Shoal Lake for 7:15 p.m.

@CPHolidayTrain received a massive welcome from @CityofLdnOnt last night! Thank you to the record crowd who came out to support the @LondonFoodBank1 and listen to the east coast music of @alanthomasdoyle . 🎸🎤🎶🚂⛄️ pic.twitter.com/UfV383CWJR — CP Holiday Train (@CPHolidayTrain) November 30, 2019

Performing this year is Scott Helman and country singer Madeline Merlo.

The train is also collecting donations for food bank programs.

Since 1999, they’ve raised about $15.8 million and collected 4.5 million pounds of food.

