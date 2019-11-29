Surrey Christmas Bureau appeals for toys for kids in need

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey Christmas Bureau is appealing to the public for donations as it prepares to serve an estimated 2,000 families in need.

The charity works to gather toys for children and teens every year, which it stocks so low-income parents can “shop” for gifts.

The organization says more than 1,200 families representing 3,360 children have already registered for help this year.

“During the first week of toy distribution alone, we are scheduled to supply toys to 765 children and 268 teens, which will deplete our existing stock significantly,” said Christmas Bureau executive director Lisa Werring.

“Our fantastic team of volunteers work tirelessly restocking all season to ensure parents have the dignity of a full shopping experience. The saddest thing we can imagine is anyone looking at an almost empty shelf, thinking they have to pick the last toy available.”

The charity is asking people, groups and businesses who have been conducting toy drives to bring the proceeds to its Toy Depot at 10240 City Parkway as soon as possible.

It said along with toys for kids, there is a great need for age-appropriate gifts for teens.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau is also calling for cash donations to help fill Christmas hampers to ensure families in need have a good family meal on Christmas Day.

The charity says it needs about $150,000 to fund its hamper program.

You can find out more about how to donate and what items are needed here.