Councillor calls for 2,000 city job cuts to get Edmonton budget in line

Now that Edmonton city council has had the latest budget documents to mull over, one councillor has broached the traditionally taboo subject of layoffs.

Councillor Michael Walters is proposing the city reduce the size of the workforce by 2,000 as a way of getting the city’s budget in order.

He has confirmed to Global News that layoffs of a workforce of roughly 15,000 will be part of his line of questioning to city administration when city council begins deliberations Thursday afternoon with a public hearing.

“Cities our size — we have about 2,000 more people than average. Why is that? Explain to me, in great detail, what is the justification for that?

“I think that’s a fair conversation for us to have.” Tweet This

Walters is also wondering if it’s time to bow out of some service areas that the city is involved with when it doesn’t have to be.

“I’m not saying that to be alarmist; I’m just saying that as a matter of justification.”

“There’s a bunch of social services that are provincial jurisdiction that we’ve been so kind-hearted and view as important services over the years, that we’ve taken them on.” Tweet This

Work with seniors is one example he gave, saying they could still have a seniors lens on programs they offer, but not have specific seniors’ programs.

“I see some options there for us that we’re going to have to finally, basically put our foot down and say: ‘We can’t pay for this anymore because the taxpayers of Edmonton can’t afford it.'”

Walters’ proposed job cuts come at a time when the City of Edmonton is still in collective bargaining with its unions.

“It’s never the right time to do the right thing, I suppose in politics,” he said. “We have to do something meaningful and disruptive and this may be the time.” Tweet This

At last report, the city was offering the unions a 1.5 per cent increase over four years with the bulk of the money backloaded to 2021.

A report from city staff released late on Friday proposed $26 million in spending reductions just to keep the 2020 tax increase at the original target of 2.6 per cent. Another $44.1 million was identified in spending cuts to keep the tax increase next year at zero. That’s just the operating side of the budget, which drives the bulk of tax increases.

Another $183 million in construction projects are being delayed, deferred or entirely discarded through 2022 to make the books balance after the province reduced grants to the city.

After Thursday’s public hearing, city council will begin several days of budget deliberations on Wednesday, Dec. 11.