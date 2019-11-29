Menu

Funeral held for former Nova Scotia Liberal premier Gerald Regan who died at 91

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 4:44 pm
Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Reganis shown in Halifax on Tuesday Nov. 10, 1998. Regan has died at the age of 91. Regan served as Liberal premier of the province for eight years, winning a minority government in 1970 and a majority in 1974.
Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Reganis shown in Halifax on Tuesday Nov. 10, 1998. Regan has died at the age of 91. Regan served as Liberal premier of the province for eight years, winning a minority government in 1970 and a majority in 1974. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A funeral was held in Halifax Friday for former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Regan, who died Tuesday at age 91.

Family, friends and politicians, including Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, attended the funeral mass at St. Mary’s Basilica.

READ MORE: Former Premier of Nova Scotia Gerald Regan dead at 91

Regan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carole, and the couple’s six children, including son Geoff, who is a Liberal MP and is seeking a second term as Speaker of the House of Commons.

Flags in the province were flown at half-mast and on Friday, and the Senate of Canada said the flag on Parliament’s Peace Tower would be flown at half-mast until sundown in Regan’s memory.

READ MORE: Former Quebec premier Bernard Landry dead at 81

Nova Scotia’s 19th premier, Regan served eight years in office after his Liberals won a minority government in 1970 and a majority government in 1974.

Story continues below advertisement

He served as an MP in the early 1960s and returned to federal politics after winning election to the House of Commons in 1980.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
