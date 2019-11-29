Menu

Crime

42-year-old Thunder Bay man facing child pornography charges: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 12:28 pm
Police in the northern city say they began investigating "suspicious files" in October, and learned that the files being shared were "consistent with child pornography.".
Police in the northern city say they began investigating "suspicious files" in October, and learned that the files being shared were "consistent with child pornography.". The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police have charged a man from Thunder Bay, Ont., with accessing and possessing child pornography.

Police in the northern city say they began investigating “suspicious files” in October, and learned that the files being shared were “consistent with child pornography.”

They say they then learned the files were being downloaded in Thunder Bay.

Officers searched a home on the city’s east side on Tuesday, and seized several devices.

They arrested and charged a 42-year-old man on Thursday, and he’s due in court next week.

Protecting children from being victims of online pornography
Protecting children from being victims of online pornography
© 2019 The Canadian Press
