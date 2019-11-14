Menu

Crime

40-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Thunder Bay, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2019 1:33 pm
Police in northern Ontario say they've charged a 40-year-old man with second-degree murder after a man was found dead Wednesday.
THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in northern Ontario say they’ve charged a 40-year-old man with second-degree murder after a man was found dead Wednesday.

Investigators say they responded to the incident in Thunder Bay, Ont., at around 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a death at a home.

They say emergency responders tried to resuscitate the victim but he was eventually pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Thunder Bay man charged after alleged assault with machete

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Nazareth Andrew Kwandibens of Thunder Bay.

They say the investigation is still ongoing.

The accused is scheduled to appear in bail court Thursday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
