Quebec to hold public consultations on expanding criteria for medically assisted dying law

The Quebec government hopes to expand the criteria for the province’s medically assisted dying law and plans to hold public consultations on the issue in the coming months.

Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement on Friday following a report from experts tasked at looking at the legislation for medically assisted deaths in Quebec.

“We believe that it is now up to the citizens to decide on this delicate issue,” she said in a statement. “We will therefore offer them the opportunity to do so in the coming year, thanks to the cross-party public consultation that we will put in place. ”

The report comes after experts studied the law and spoke to professionals over an 18-month period from December 2017 to June 2019.

The authors doled out 14 recommendations, including allowing Quebecers to provide advanced consent for medical aid to die and allowing others to apply for it following the diagnosis of a serious and incurable illness.

The report also suggests making quality palliative care accessible across the province.

A Quebec Superior Court judge ruled in September that both Quebec and Canada’s laws on assisted dying were too restrictive and therefore unconstitutional.

Justice Christine Baudouin ruled in favour of Nicole Gladu and Jean Truchon, both of whom suffer from incurable degenerative diseases, who argued they were denied a medically assisted death under laws that are discriminatory.

In her ruling, the judge agreed the provisions forced people with incurable illnesses and suffering to continue living a life that no longer made sense to them.

— With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and The Canadian Press