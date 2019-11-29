Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Power outages continue across Nova Scotia after Thursday storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 9:00 am
Heavy, wet snow and traffic have proved challenging for Nova Scotia Power crews as they work to restore electricity across the province on Nov. 29, 2019. .
Heavy, wet snow and traffic have proved challenging for Nova Scotia Power crews as they work to restore electricity across the province on Nov. 29, 2019. . Nova Scotia Power/Twitter

Nova Scotia Power is working to restore electricity to thousands of customers in areas across the province today.

Just under 20,000 customers were still affected by outages as of 9:30 a.m. after heavy wet snow fell on Thursday.

READ MORE: Report says hurricane Dorian’s $38.9 million cost highest in NS Power’s history

The bulk of the outages were in the greater Halifax area, along with parts of Cape Breton.

Several flights were either cancelled or delayed early in the day at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Global News Morning Forecast: November 29
Global News Morning Forecast: November 29

A number of schools in the province were also closed for the day.

In the Halifax area that includes: Cavalier Drive School, Halifax West High School, Hammonds Plains Consolidated Elementary, Holland Road Elementary, Millwood Elementary, Musquodoboit Rural High, Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre, Oldfield Consolidated Elementary, O’Connell Drive Elementary and Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary. 

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional MunicipalityCape Bretonpower outagesNova Scotia PowerHalifax Stanfield International AirportHalifax Regional Centre for EducationHalifax School ClosuresSchools Closure
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.