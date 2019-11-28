Menu

Crime

Computer issues may delay Toronto van attack murder trial for Alek Minassian

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 1:46 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 1:50 pm
WATCH ABOVE: The suspect in the deadly Toronto van attack in April of 2018 is set to be tried by a judge alone after all parties consented to proceed without a jury. He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

TORONTO – The lawyer for a man who killed 10 pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk says he is having trouble accessing his client’s computers.

Alek Minassian made a brief court appearance this morning as the Crown and defence finalize the case before next year’s murder trial.

READ MORE: Splashed drink led to end of deadly Toronto van attack, accused told police

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky and the Crown attorney told the judge that the computer issues have jeopardized the start of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, 2020.

Bytensky says even with his client’s password, computer experts have had difficulty accessing the heavily encrypted devices.

The 27-year-old Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement
Minassian told police just hours afterward he committed the attack as retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women.

The judge who will decide the trial says the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time.

