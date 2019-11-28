Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

New ‘line-tapping’ technology being used to scam unsuspecting victims, York police warn

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 12:57 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 1:00 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York police are warning the public of a new “line-tapping” technology being used by fraudsters to scam victims out of money and personal information.

Police said on Nov 6., a woman reported to officers that she received a call from someone informing her she’d been a victim of identity theft. The caller told the woman to call York Regional Police to confirm this was the case.

READ MORE: Mississauga suspects arrested after elderly targeted in ’emergency scam’: Peel police

Investigators said the woman did this and believed she had spoken to police. However, after an investigation into the incident, police determined the caller utilized a line-trapping technology to remain connected to the woman’s phone line.

Police said when the woman thought she was making the call to police, she was just reconnected back to the suspect. The woman lost money and the suspect was also able to steal her personal information.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are warning the public to be cautious whenever they receive calls or emails asking for personal information.

READ MORE: Man charged after Toronto seniors allegedly targeted in fraudulent home repair scheme

“If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts,” a release said Thursday. “Do not be talked into providing personal information or payments if you feel uncomfortable or unsure.”

All businesses and organizations should understand if someone doesn’t want to offer up personal information, the release continued.

“If you wish to confirm a call you receive do so on a delayed time line. Evidence suggests that the line-tapping technology being utilized has a time limit of several minutes.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeYork Regional PoliceYork PolicePhone Tappingline-tapping technologyYork FraudYork Phone FraudYork Phone Scam
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.