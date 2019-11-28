Manitoba drive to bring down booze thefts may crack down on repeat offenders

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is promising new efforts to stem rising liquor store robberies.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says representatives from police forces, liquor stores and Crown attorneys are to work together to find solutions.

Cullen says the effort may include new ways to crack down on repeat offenders, but details are to be worked out by the group.

The CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has said the government-run stores have been “under siege” for more than a year now.

1:25 Tyndall Park Liquor Mart re-opens with secure entrance way following assault Tyndall Park Liquor Mart re-opens with secure entrance way following assault

Videos that have circulated on social media have shown groups of thieves walking into stores, filling bags and backpacks with booze and then simply walking out.

One robbery last week turned violent as a thief punched a worker unconscious and left her with a concussion and other injuries at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart in Winnipeg.

That store remained closed until Wednesday this week, when it reopened with a new secure entrance way at its front door.

The security measure, which sees customers show ID before being allowed into the locked store, is expected roll out at all Winnipeg Liquor Marts in the coming weeks and months.

The union that represents liquor store workers said many are afraid for their safety on the job, and has been calling for a summit of governments, law enforcement, workers and others to find a solution.

0:40 Thieves assault Tyndall Park Liquor Mart employees Thieves assault Tyndall Park Liquor Mart employees