Elections Alberta ends practice of naming people, organizations fined for violating law

Alberta’s election agency has moved away from publishing the names of those fined for violating the election finances act.

The move comes less than a week after the UCP government passed Bill 22, dissolving the Office of the Election Commissioner and firing the independent election commissioner Lorne Gibson. The duties of the office are now under the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

The controversial bill led to outrage from the Official Opposition, as Gibson had been investigating the 2017 UCP leadership race, which now-Premier Jason Kenney won. The UCP maintains the move is about saving money and that all ongoing investigations will continue under Elections Alberta.

Gibson’s investigation into a so-called kamikaze campaign by leadership candidate Jeff Callaway has led to more than $211,000 in fines to date.

In a statement Wednesday night, Elections Alberta said it posted updated investigations results earlier this week, for investigations that started before the Office of the Election Commissioner was formed in July 2018. The results were posted without the names of those fined.

Elections Alberta maintains this format follows the one in place before Gibson’s appointment last year.

“This disclosure followed the format that has historically been used by the office, which does not include individual names,” Elections Alberta spokesperson Pamela Renwick said in a statement.

“We are aware that this has created an inconsistency with how the former Election Commissioner disclosed investigation results. We are undertaking a review of our disclosure practice to ensure that we are consistent going forward.”

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is set to speak to reporters about this move on Thursday afternoon. In a statement Wednesday night, she said “this is a continuation of Jason Kenney’s effort to cover up his misdeeds and those of his UCP party members, who apparently find it impossible to follow Alberta’s election laws.

“This is yet another reason why we must continue pressing this premier about what he is working so hard to keep hidden from Albertans.”

Notley said her party is calling on the Chief Electoral Officer to resume Gibson’s naming practice.

​A statement from UCP House Leader Jason Nixon’s press secretary said the government did not make any changes regarding disclosure when it passed Bill 22.

“The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is independent and makes his own decision,” Jess Sinclair said. “The CEO was reappointed by the NDP government. We trust his ability to enforce the law.”

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said the UCP government plans to introduce electoral reforms in the new year.

“Right now, we’re working on a broader package of electoral reform — we intend on bringing forward different ideas in 2020,” Schweitzer said.

