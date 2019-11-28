Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share candid, never-before-seen wedding photo

Send this page to someone via email

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rang in their two-year engagement anniversary with a never-before-seen candid wedding photo.

The royal couple shared a carousel of photographs on their official Instagram account, beginning with one of their most famous photos.

In the image, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are holding hands and walking out of Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden to announce their plans to wed.

The second photo, however, has not been previously released: a candid black-and-white image from their wedding day. The prince is smiling and looking into the distance, and Markle is bent over laughing in her stunning Givenchy gown and Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a never-before-seen photo from their wedding day. Chris Allerton/@SussexRoyal/Instagram

“On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the caption reads.

“They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world.”

A lot has happened for the couple in the two years since they were officially engaged. They’ve celebrated their first wedding anniversary, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, and gone on their inaugural royal tour as a family of three.

Since Archie was first shown to the public on May 8, 2018 at Windsor Castle, royal watchers have kept an eye on the young child.

Official photos were released from his private christening at St. James’ Palace, and another was recently released in commemoration of Prince Charles’ birthday.

The duke and duchess shared a black-and-white snapshot of the future king smiling down on his grandson, who was being held by Prince Harry.

Fans of the Royal Family are likely excited to see the royals together this Christmas season but won’t be able to count on the Sussex family’s attendance.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle confirmed to CNN that the royal couple will spend the holidays with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, instead.

