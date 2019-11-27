Ukrainian students want U of A lecturer fired after calling Holodomor a ‘lie’ on Facebook

Send this page to someone via email

A controversial post shared on the private Facebook page of an assistant lecturer at the University of Alberta has sparked calls for him to be reprimanded and fired.

On Nov. 20, Dougal MacDonald posted a message claiming the Holodomor genocide is a “myth,” a “lie” and a “man-made Ukrainian Famine.”

The Ukrainian Canadian Students’ Union is calling on the University of Alberta to “immediately terminate and censure Assistant Lecturer Dougal MacDonald for anti-Ukrainian hate speech, Holodomor denial as well as libel and defamation of a community and a former chancellor.

“Anything less will tarnish the impeccable reputation of the University of Alberta and embolden other bigots and genocide deniers,” Roman Grod, president of the students’ union, said. Tweet This

READ MORE: Travelling exhibition sheds light on Holodomor genocide

The Holodomor is a recognized genocide by the Parliament of Canada and most legislatures in Canada, including Alberta, as well as countless other countries and international government organizations around the world.

The imposed famine in Soviet Ukraine was orchestrated by the Joseph Stalin regime in 1932 and 1933. Ten-million Ukranians died.

Story continues below advertisement

The post on MacDonald’s Facebook page — photos of which have been shared online by several sources, including the Ukrainian Canadian Students’ Union and the U of A campus newspaper The Gateway — reads, in part: “It was the Hitlerite Nazis who created the famine myth of 1933 to discredit the Soviet Union, the enemy they most feared…

“The [William Randolph] Hearst ‘yellow press’ sensationalized, exaggerated and even fabricated news stories, to try to push its reactionary agenda and to sell more newspapers. Egged on by the Hitlerites, Hearst’s papers became the biggest propagandists for the Ukrainian famine myth, using fake photographs and printing lies that have been refuted by solid evidence over and over again.”

“Trudeau’s support for anti-communist, pro-Nazi Holodomor myth is no accident,” the post continued. Tweet This

“The Trudeau government’s promotion of the Holodomor myth is more of its self-serving agenda to attempt to rewrite history, while falsely claiming to support freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

Scroll down to read the full post, through screenshots provided by the Ukrainian Canadian Students’ Union.

0:58 Hundreds gather in Edmonton to remember the victims of Holodomor Hundreds gather in Edmonton to remember the victims of Holodomor

Since his Facebook page is private, Global News has not been able to independently verify the Facebook post.

Global News has reached out to MacDonald for comment.

MacDonald ran as a candidate in the 2019 federal election for the Marxist-Leninist Party. The university lists him as an assistant lecturer in the Faculty of Education, specifically, in elementary education.

Story continues below advertisement

The university issued a statement to Global News on behalf of Deputy Provost Wendy Rodgers.

“Mr. MacDonald’s views do not represent those of the University of Alberta. Tweet This

“As a private citizen, Mr. MacDonald has the right to express his opinion, and others have the right to critique or debate that opinion. It is our understanding that he has not expressed these views in the context of his employment relationship with the university.

“The university is carefully monitoring this matter, balancing many interests and obligations. The university is committed to rigorous inquiry and the robust expression and discussion of ideas, where members of the university community have the right to criticize, debate and question views. It is also committed to ensuring a diverse, equitable and inclusive learning and working environment.”

Rodgers added there are supports available for any students or staff who have been negatively affected by the views expressed. She said students who need support should contact the office of the dean of students.

Ukrainian Canadian Students’ Union shared screenshots from a post on U of A assistant lecturer Dougal MacDonald’s Facebook page on Nov. 20, 2019. Supplied: Ukrainian Canadian Students' Union

Story continues below advertisement

Ukrainian Canadian Students’ Union shared screenshots from a post on U of A assistant lecturer Dougal MacDonald’s Facebook page on Nov. 20, 2019. Supplied: Ukrainian Canadian Students' Union

Ukrainian Canadian Students’ Union shared screenshots from a post on U of A assistant lecturer Dougal MacDonald’s Facebook page on Nov. 20, 2019. Supplied: Ukrainian Canadian Students' Union

A letter from the Ukrainian Canadian Students’ Union regarding Dougal MacDonald. Nov. 27, 2019. Supplied: Ukrainian Canadian Students' Union