Western University alumnus becomes institution’s 24th Rhodes Scholar

A rare accomplishment has been awarded to a Western University alumnus.

Patrick Hickey, an honours business administration graduate from the Ivey Business School, became the 24th Rhodes Scholar in the university’s history.

In an official statement released by Western University, Hickey joins a class of 100 from more than 60 countries to “receive this distinguished scholarship to study at the University of Oxford next year.”

Many recipients of the scholarship, which was established in 1903, have gone on to serve at the forefront of government, commerce, the arts, education, research and other domains.

The statement explains the scholars were selected in a “highly competitive process administered by six regional committees composed of Rhodes Scholars and eminent members of the community.”

Hickey, a Global Investment Banking Analyst with RBC Capital Markets in Toronto, was nominated by the Newfoundland region.

According to the statement, Hickey plans to pursue a career that “embraces culture and uses business to generate returns for the economy, for people, and for the environment.”

Once he completes his journey at Oxford, Hickey says he plans to return to Newfoundland to help redefine the province’s economy for the future.

Hickey was one of 11 Canadian students honoured this year.

