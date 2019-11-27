Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Steering committee suggests overhaul of health professional regulatory system

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 7:58 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 8:02 pm
Health Minister Adrian Dix announcing proposed changes to medical colleges in B.C. .
Health Minister Adrian Dix announcing proposed changes to medical colleges in B.C. . Richard Zussman/Global News

A government committee report recommends streamlining the regulation of health professionals in B.C. by reducing the number of regulatory colleges, altering the makeup of college boards, and improving the transparency of the complaint system.

A steering committee made up of Health Minister Adrian Dix, Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau and Liberal MLA Norm Letnick put forward the proposal that will now go to public consultation.

READ MORE: B.C. health minister gives dental college 30 days to deliver transparency plan

“They will make colleges more effective and efficient and bring them into the 21st century,” Dix said.

There are currently 20 health professional colleges in the province with more than 120,000 members. The province is proposing a system where there are five colleges.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., the College of Pharmacists of B.C. and the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals would remain, while the other colleges would be grouped into two other larger colleges.

Story continues below advertisement

The steering committee report also suggests adding members of the public to college boards.

READ MORE: B.C. dentist suspended after 18-year-old patient suffers brain damage

The report suggests that “actions resulting from accepted complaints” should be made public in an effort to improve transparency.

 

Currently, colleges only allow the public to see the results of patient complaints that are considered a “serious matter.”

“Improving public transparency and safety has been central to our efforts to modernize the way health professions are regulated,” Furstenau said.

READ MORE: Medical schools should deny applicants who object to provide abortion, assisted death: bioethicist

 

 

 

The provincial government has been working on an overhaul of the regulatory system for months. Expert Harry Cayton presented the committee with a report that recommended massive changes to the system.

“Through collaboration and teamwork, British Columbians will be able to trust that health care is a non-partisan issue, and health professional colleges are putting the public’s best interest first,” Letnick said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Adrian DixcollegesSonia Furstenauhealth professionalsmedical collegesNork Letnickregulatory bodies
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.