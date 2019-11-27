YVR warns travellers of traffic chaos due to Black Friday sales at neighbouring outlet mall

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is warning travellers of potential traffic trouble, as it anticipates hordes of Black Friday shoppers at an adjacent outlet mall.

YVR says it expects delays throughout the weekend due to an annual sale at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

Airport administrators say they are working with the RCMP’s traffic management team, but that people headed to and from the airport should still expect delays.

Travellers headed to the airport are being advised to leave extra time, and to have a parking plan. The airport is encouraging people to pre-book parking.

Travellers planning to use the Value Long Term lot are also being warned that they may face longer delays, due to its proximity to the outlet mall.

YVR is advising travellers and Sea Island employees that are able to to use the Canada Line.

Black Friday shoppers are also being urged to use the Canada Line, and are being warned of traffic delays otherwise.