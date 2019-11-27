Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
black friday traffic

YVR warns travellers of traffic chaos due to Black Friday sales at neighbouring outlet mall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 5:33 pm
Holiday shoppers at the McArthurGlen designer outlet near YVR. .
Holiday shoppers at the McArthurGlen designer outlet near YVR. . Global News

The Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is warning travellers of potential traffic trouble, as it anticipates hordes of Black Friday shoppers at an adjacent outlet mall.

YVR says it expects delays throughout the weekend due to an annual sale at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

READ MORE: Vancouver Boxing Day shoppers line up early for sales, but did they find deals?

Airport administrators say they are working with the RCMP’s traffic management team, but that people headed to and from the airport should still expect delays.

Opening of new mall creates traffic nightmare in Tsawwassen
Opening of new mall creates traffic nightmare in Tsawwassen

Travellers headed to the airport are being advised to leave extra time, and to have a parking plan. The airport is encouraging people to pre-book parking.

Travellers planning to use the Value Long Term lot are also being warned that they may face longer delays, due to its proximity to the outlet mall.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Opening of a new outlet mall causes major traffic problems at YVR

YVR is advising travellers and Sea Island employees that are able to to use the Canada Line.

Black Friday shoppers are also being urged to use the Canada Line, and are being warned of traffic delays otherwise.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Black FridayYVRVancouver International Airportblack friday saleMcArthurGlenblack friday trafficmcarthur glen trafficmcarthurglen black friday
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.