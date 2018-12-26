Vancouver Boxing Day shoppers line up early for sales, but did they find deals?

The dash for Boxing Day deals in Metro Vancouver started early Wednesday morning.

A small group of shoppers started lining up at 4 a.m. at the Best Buy on Cambie Street in Vancouver.

One shopper said he was “very surprised there’s few people here. Barely no one is here.”

Fewer than 50 customers walked in when Best Buy opened its doors at 6 a.m., many getting their hands on a big screen TV.

One early morning shopper at Best Buy said the item he was getting “was the same price as the website.”

At Pacific Centre Mall in downtown Vancouver, there was little in the way of lineups early on.

One consumer noted that “last Boxing Day, it was way better.”

Things were busy at Richmond’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, so much so that officials at nearby Vancouver International Airport asked passengers to take transit or leave extra time due to traffic congestion.

TRAVEL ALERT: Are you heading to YVR today? We are expecting congestion on Sea Island as a result of Boxing Day sales @McArthurGlenVan. Here are some helpful tips: https://t.co/vD0Mspqrrc — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) December 26, 2018

According to a recent survey from cashback website Ebates.ca, nearly half of Canadians plan to shop on Boxing Day this year.

The survey also found 34 per cent will be shopping for themselves and the most desired items include clothing, accessories and electronics.

—With files from Arti Patel