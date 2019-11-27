Kingston police searching for person of interest in dropped cash investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in the theft of a large sum of money that fell out of another person’s pocket.

Police say a man went to a west end store on Nov. 11 to shop. While he was trying on clothing, an envelope containing an unspecified amount of cash dropped out of his pocket.

Security footage at the store shows another man then walking by and kicking the envelope after it fell. The person who dropped the envelope left the store, apparently not realizing he had dropped his money.

The man who allegedly kicked the envelope was then seen on camera coming back to pick up the cash, before paying for his own purchases and leaving, police say.

Police have released an image of the man they believe took the cash. He is described as a Caucasian male, heavy-set with a goatee.

He was last seen on security footage leaving the store parking lot in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a Quebec licence plate.

Police are asking anyone with information about the person of interest to contact Const. Kolff at 613-549-4660 ext. 6253 or via email at hkolff@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

