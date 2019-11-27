Person in life-threatening condition after stabbing in downtown Cagary

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police, after being stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to the incident at the Plus-15 in the 400 block of 1 Street S.E. before noon.

Officers said there would be road and Plus-15 closures in the area as they investigate.

Police could not confirm the genders, ages or number of people involved in the incident, adding that no one was in custody.​

