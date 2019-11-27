Menu

Crime

Person in life-threatening condition after stabbing in downtown Cagary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 3:04 pm
One person was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, according to police.
One person was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, according to police. File/Global News

One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police, after being stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to the incident at the Plus-15 in the 400 block of 1 Street S.E. before noon.

Officers said there would be road and Plus-15 closures in the area as they investigate.

Police could not confirm the genders, ages or number of people involved in the incident, adding that no one was in custody.​

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary Stabbingdowntown calgaryDowntown Calgary stabbingCalgary pedway stabbingCalgary Plus-15 stabbing
