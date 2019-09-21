Man suffers serious injuries in southeast Calgary stabbing

A man in his 30s in recovering in a Calgary hospital after a stabbing in the Penbrooke Meadows on Friday evening.

Police say the man was found in the front yard of a house in the 200 block of Pensville Close at around 6:30 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson says he suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

While emergency crews responded to the scene just before 6:30, it’s not clear when the victim was injured.

A police investigation is continuing.

As of Saturday morning, no suspects were in custody.