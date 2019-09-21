Crime
September 21, 2019 11:27 am
Updated: September 21, 2019 11:50 am

Man suffers serious injuries in southeast Calgary stabbing

By Reporter  Global News
File/Global News
A A

A man in his 30s in recovering in a Calgary hospital after a stabbing in the Penbrooke Meadows on Friday evening.

Police say the man was found in the front yard of a house in the 200 block of Pensville Close at around 6:30 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson says he suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

While emergency crews responded to the scene just before 6:30, it’s not clear when the victim was injured.

A police investigation is continuing.

As of Saturday morning, no suspects were in custody.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Stabbing
Man stabbed
Penbrooke Meadows
Pensville close
south east Calgary

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.