Crime
September 20, 2019 10:22 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 10:23 pm

Stabbing victim found in southeast Calgary, police say he suffered life-threatening injuries

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of a Calgary police vehicle.

File/Global News
A A

Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was found in southeast Calgary on Friday night.

They said someone called 911 after the victim was found near the 200 block of Pensville Close S.E. at 6:22 p.m. Police did not say how the victim was discovered or where he was when he was spotted.

Police said the victim was a male and that his injuries were life-threatening. They did not say how old the victim was.

Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the incident and that they do not currently have a suspect.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Stabbing
CPS
Crime
Pensville Close SE
Southeast Calgary assault
southeast calgary stabbing
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.