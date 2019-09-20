Stabbing victim found in southeast Calgary, police say he suffered life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating after a stabbing victim was found in southeast Calgary on Friday night.

They said someone called 911 after the victim was found near the 200 block of Pensville Close S.E. at 6:22 p.m. Police did not say how the victim was discovered or where he was when he was spotted.

Police said the victim was a male and that his injuries were life-threatening. They did not say how old the victim was.

Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the incident and that they do not currently have a suspect.