Man arrested after another man slapped with machete: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a man after a man was struck in the face with the flat side of a machete.

Police say they were called to a downtown apartment at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a fight broke out between two men over a woman.

During the argument, police say one of the men took out a machete and struck the victim on the side of the face with the flat end, not the bladed edge, of the weapon.

Friends of the victim reportedly broke up the fight and asked the man to leave, which police say he did.

Officers found the man at his own apartment just after 11 p.m., where he was searched. Police say they found a replica handgun in the waistband of the man’s pants.

The 28-year-old man was charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for committing an offence.

