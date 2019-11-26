Menu

Crime

Belleville police searching for man seen with handgun, machete

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 11:57 am
Belleville police are looking for a man who was allegedly travelling in the city with a handgun and a machete.
Belleville police are looking for a man who was allegedly travelling in the city with a handgun and a machete. Global Kingston

Belleville police are looking for a man who was allegedly carrying dangerous weapons in the city early Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Belleville police seeking 2 suspects after alleged violent robbery sends 1 man to hospital

Just after midnight, Belleville police say they got a called to a business on Dundas Street West after getting reports that a man had a handgun and machete outside an eatery.

A store employee allegedly spotted the suspect holding the weapons before quickly putting them back in his backpack.

The suspect took off on a bicycle towards the Mary Street area.

READ MORE: Belleville man facing drug charges after officers find $20K of meth, cocaine in bag, police say

The man is described as in his 30s, bearded and heavier-set and was wearing a black fall jacket, black toque and white shirt.

