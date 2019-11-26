Belleville police searching for man seen with handgun, machete

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are looking for a man who was allegedly carrying dangerous weapons in the city early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, Belleville police say they got a called to a business on Dundas Street West after getting reports that a man had a handgun and machete outside an eatery.

A store employee allegedly spotted the suspect holding the weapons before quickly putting them back in his backpack.

The suspect took off on a bicycle towards the Mary Street area.

The man is described as in his 30s, bearded and heavier-set and was wearing a black fall jacket, black toque and white shirt.

