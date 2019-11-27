Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Elgin Street to reopen to traffic in December: City of Ottawa

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 2:40 pm
As of Monday, Jan. 7, Elgin Street was closed to cars from Somerset to Catherine streets as the City of Ottawa began the next phase of reconstruction on the busy road.
As of Monday, Jan. 7, Elgin Street was closed to cars from Somerset to Catherine streets as the City of Ottawa began the next phase of reconstruction on the busy road. Google Maps

In a memo sent to council on Wednesday, the city’s director of infrastructure services Alain Gonthier says Elgin Street is set to reopen to two-way traffic after being closed for almost a year for renewal.

According to the memo, the road is set to reopen on Monday, Dec. 16 to all traffic. This includes OC Transpo bus routes 5, 14 and 114, which were detoured during the construction.

The road was closed to all traffic last January to facilitate a long-awaited renewal of the historic downtown street.

READ MORE: Gloucester restaurant damaged after late-night blaze, Ottawa Fire Services says

The project will resume in early 2020 and the road will remain open. Utility upgrades, including underground connections to properties and the removal of the existing wooden hydro poles along the west side of Elgin Street, are also part of the continued project.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will be followed by landscaping, sidewalks, streetlights, public art installation and top lift of asphalt, so that all construction will be complete by the end of the 2020 construction season, as planned,” wrote Gonthier in the memo.

READ MORE: Auditor-general says LRT procurement team followed rules, more transparency needed

Gonthier also says a motion will be introduced at council asking to extend the free parking program into the 2020 construction season as there will still be significant impacts on the accessibility of the businesses in the area.

More details on the plan for the 2020 construction season will be released in the lead-up to it.

The memo goes on to reference several other major construction projects in the city, including the widening of Strandherd Drive between Maravista Drive and Jockvale Road in Barrhaven and the renewal of Rideau Street, the former beginning by 2023 and the latter being completed by the end of 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of OttawaOttawa trafficOC Transpoottawa constructionOttawa roadsElgin StreetBarrhaven constructionOttawa major projectsRideau Street renewal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.