2-alarm Surrey house fire leaves 3 people injured, 1 seriously

Three people were injured, one of them seriously, in an overnight Surrey house fire.

Assistant Fire Chief David Burns said crews were called to the home near 138 Street and 80 Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday and quickly upgraded it to a second alarm.

Firefighters located one victim outside the home.

“One patient was burned quite significantly, and then there were two patients who suffered smoke inhalation,” said Burns.

Burns said the fire appears to have started in the home’s garage before extending to the rest of the house.

Crews were able to knock the fire down, but not before it did significant damage to the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.