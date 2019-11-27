Woman sees her late father ‘kissing’ unborn daughter in ultrasound photo

Send this page to someone via email

A San Diego woman delighted in “meeting” her unborn daughter for the first time, but she wasn’t expecting to also see her late father.

At five months pregnant, Shantel Carrillo went to Sharp Grossmont Hospital on Monday for an ultrasound.

She shared the black-and-white photo on her Facebook page and received some heartwarming comments from friends and family.

While looking at the profile shot of her daughter, many pointed out what appeared to be another figure above the baby: an “angel” kissing her forehead.

“I didn’t see it, I just posted the original picture online,” she told KGTV.

With a photo of her dad holding her first child, Myree, and the ultrasound side by side, the resemblance is almost uncanny.

“It has his nose, his little chubby cheeks, his little double chin, and my dad wore a hat all the time,” she said. “It looks like the bill of his hat, and his lips are just touching hers so perfectly.”

Carillo was her father’s only daughter, and Myree his only granddaughter. He died suddenly in 2016.

“My dad was obsessed with my daughter,” she said. “It was kind of like validation, like he’s got my back … This is just something he would do.”

Her second child is due in April.

Ultrasounds have a way of distorting what viewers are seeing.

In August, a 17-year-old Virginia teen got an ultrasound to learn the sex of her baby.

Iyanna Carrington got quite the surprise when the photograph of her daughter seemed to show her looking like a “demon.”

She shared the ultrasound image on her Facebook page, writing: “She was looking normal then we found out she was a girl they put it back on her face then her a– opened her eyes and smiled.”

“I love this devil baby so much already.”

