Crime

Loaded handgun found in vehicle stopped for speeding: Leeds OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 12:41 pm
OPP say they confiscated this handgun after police stopped a Scarborough man for an alleged speeding violation in Leeds and Thousands Islands.
OPP say they confiscated this handgun after police stopped a Scarborough man for an alleged speeding violation in Leeds and Thousands Islands. OPP

A Scarborough man is facing a slew of charges after police say they found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Nov. 23, around 7 p.m., Leeds OPP stopped a vehicle that was allegedly speeding on Highway 401, going westbound in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township between Mallorytown and Gananoque.

During the investigation, police say they searched the man’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun inside the centre console.

As a result of the stop, OPP have charged 20-year-old Erson Buakasa with: 

  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes 
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm 
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm 
  • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition 
  • Occupying of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm 
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance 
  • Knowingly using an invalid insurance card 

The investigation is ongoing. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
