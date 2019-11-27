Loaded handgun found in vehicle stopped for speeding: Leeds OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Scarborough man is facing a slew of charges after police say they found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Nov. 23, around 7 p.m., Leeds OPP stopped a vehicle that was allegedly speeding on Highway 401, going westbound in Leeds and Thousand Islands Township between Mallorytown and Gananoque.

A routine speeding stop on #Hwy401 in @leeds1000island led #LeedsOPP and other officers to the recovery a loaded handgun. A 20 yr old from Scarborough faces a long list of charges. #ygk ^bd pic.twitter.com/dbthW9gENr — OPP East (@OPP_ER) November 27, 2019

During the investigation, police say they searched the man’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun inside the centre console.

As a result of the stop, OPP have charged 20-year-old Erson Buakasa with:

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Occupying of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Knowingly using an invalid insurance card

The investigation is ongoing.