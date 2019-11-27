Menu

Abbotsford assault

19-year-old charged in attack that left Abbotsford senior with broken teeth

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 10:54 am
Abbotsford police say a 19-year-old Chilliwack man has been charged in a violent assault on Sunday.
A 19-year-old Chilliwack man has been charged in a vicious assault on an Abbotsford senior that left the victim with broken teeth and cuts to his face, police say.

Abbotsford police say the attack happened around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, near South Fraser Way and Roberts Avenue.

READ MORE: Abbotsford backyard assault did not occur, no threat to public safety, police say

Witnesses who saw the 85-year-old victim being beaten and robbed followed the suspect, who fled the area, according to police.

Suspect arrested in Abbotsford fatal hit and run
According to police, the suspect ran into traffic on South Fraser Way, where he was hit by a passing vehicle, before fleeing again.

READ MORE: Man punched in the face trying to stop thief from stealing $30K worth of Magic cards

Officers found the suspect hiding in the bushes in a ravine near Trinity Street in downtown Abbotsford, according to police.

Brandon William Janveaux has now been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, police said.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

