19-year-old charged in attack that left Abbotsford senior with broken teeth

A 19-year-old Chilliwack man has been charged in a vicious assault on an Abbotsford senior that left the victim with broken teeth and cuts to his face, police say.

Abbotsford police say the attack happened around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, near South Fraser Way and Roberts Avenue.

Witnesses who saw the 85-year-old victim being beaten and robbed followed the suspect, who fled the area, according to police.

According to police, the suspect ran into traffic on South Fraser Way, where he was hit by a passing vehicle, before fleeing again.

Officers found the suspect hiding in the bushes in a ravine near Trinity Street in downtown Abbotsford, according to police.

Brandon William Janveaux has now been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, police said.

He is due in court on Wednesday.