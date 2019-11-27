Menu

Crime

2 arrested after man’s body found in Thorold home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 9:32 am
Niagara police arrested two women after finding a dead body in a Thorold home on Sunday.
Niagara police arrested two women after finding a dead body in a Thorold home on Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News

The body of a man was found in a Thorold home on the weekend, according to Niagara police.

The office of the coroner is set to perform an autopsy on Wednesday.

Investigators say police made a stop at a home in the Manley Crescent and Keefer Road area on Sunday just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead man.

Their investigation revealed a deceased man inside the residence that police believe had been there “for a prolonged period of time.”

Two women from Thorold, both 46, have been charged with neglect of a dead body.

The women are still in custody, police say.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111.

